‘Teachers have big hearts’: Leander school staff records parody videos to connect with kids

A Mason Elementary School staff member dances with a banjo in a video the school’s librarian produced to connect with students while they’re learning from home. (Image Courtesy: Stephanie Beasley)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A Leander ISD librarian is tapping into her creativity to write and record parody songs and posting the results to YouTube to foster connection with students while they’re learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephanie Beasley, the librarian at Mason Elementary School in Cedar Park, comes up with a song each week, rewrites the words and recruits teachers and other school staff members to record video clips of them dancing and lip-syncing. She cuts the submissions together and shared the resulting parody with the community.

“It was just a way to connect with the kids and let them know, hey, we see you, we understand what’s going on is really weird,” Beasley told KXAN. “I’d say probably 95% of [staff members] at some point have contributed.”

She’s posted four of the videos so far and plans to keep it up as long as the inspiration strikes.

“This is not everybody’s comfort zone, so the fact that they’re willing to do it because they care that much about connecting with their students is huge,” she said. “Teachers have big hearts.”

On KXAN News Today, meet Beasley and see the videos she spends hours creating for students.