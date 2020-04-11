Teacher designs and makes 500 face shields for emergency workers on frontline of COVID-19 pandemic

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A teacher at Georgetown High School is putting his quarantine time to good use – designing and producing hundreds of face shields for healthcare workers in Williamson County.

Robert Thomas, the facilitator of the Eagle Innovation Center at the high school, has set up a one-man factory where he is making personal protective equipment.

He plans to make at least 500 face shields, and says some are already in use among workers on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I really appreciate what the health professionals are doing out there and I’m really pleased to just be a small part of it,” Thomas said.

“I miss my kids, I wish the students were back here helping me with this, but I’m glad they’re all home and safe,” he added.

The idea came after Georgetown Health Foundation asked the high school whether its 3D printer could be used to help address the shortage of personal protective equipment for workers.

Thomas tried 3D printing face shields but found it to be inefficient – it took nearly two hours to produce a single face shield.

Instead, he was able to speed up the process using acrylic sheets and a laser cutter, and is now able to produce four shields in less than six minutes.

He says they are light and comfortable, and can even be worn for hours on end if necessary.

After receiving feedback from healthcare providers at the Lone Star Circle of Care, Thomas got to work on mass producing the equipment.

They are already in use – helping workers stay safe at Lone Star Circle of Care clinics, the Williamson County Jail and local hospitals.

Georgetown Health Foundation is funding the materials used in Thomas’ project as part of $746,000 in emergency grants handed out to local nonprofits able to provide critical services during the outbreak.