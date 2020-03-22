TEA rolls out ‘Meal Finder Map’ to help parents find free school meals during pandemic

The Meal Finder Map launched by the TEA was the result of a partnership with the Office of the Governor and Texas Department of Agriculture.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Education Agency rolled out a new online tool Friday aimed at helping parents find nearby locations where school systems are offering free school meals while their children are made to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the site parents can click on “Meal Pick-Up Locations” to bring up the map of all the free school meal locations. There is an option to enter an address to narrow down the search.

On Thursday, Gov. Abott issued statewide mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19, one of which closed all school’s in the state.

The Austin Independent School District has also taken steps to help students while quarantined during the pandemic. On Friday, the district launched its Learning At-Home site, which features online courses and recommended resources for all grade levels.