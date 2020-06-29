TCSO says two more inmates, 16 employees test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s office says two more of its inmates and 16 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

TCSO says one of the inmates who tested positive was quarantined with symptoms and the other had already been in isolation. Both were relocated to the facility’s Quarantine – Confirmed Positive unit.

Four inmates total are currently being housed in that unit. 30 others are in quarantine, right now, and 130 are in isolation. All inmates are placed in isolated, single-occupancy cells for the first 10-14 days when entering the jail, healthy or not, to make sure they don’t show symptoms during that time.

Of the 16 new cases among TCSO employees, three are law enforcement employees, nine work in corrections and four are in administration and support roles.

Overall, 333 inmates have been tested at the Travis County Jail. 280 have received negative test results. Eleven have tested positive. 44 of the inmates’ test results are still pending.