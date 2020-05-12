Bars, tattoo artists protest today, push governor to reopen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bar owners and tattoo artists from around Texas are set to descend upon the Capitol Building for a rally Tuesday to push Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen the businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Abbott hasn’t set a date for bars to reopen as part of his phased plan to reopen the Texas economy. The next set of businesses scheduled to reopen May 18 are gyms, nonessential manufacturers and office buildings. These are all subject to 25% capacity limits and other restrictions specific to each business.

Bar owners will protest outside of the Capitol at 9 a.m. Tattoo artists will protest there at 2 p.m.

Elgin’s Remember Me Tattoos shop owner, Tosha Carnes, said the pandemic drained her family’s savings. She’s had to use the money to make sure she and the other artists at the shop have a place to work when it’s time to open.

“We didn’t work as hard as we did to get where we have just to have it all taken away from us,” Carnes said.

A wall filled with custom tattoo designs. (Source: Tosha Carnes)

She doesn’t understand why Governor Greg Abbott did not include tattoo and piercing shops on his May 8 list.

“We thought for sure we would be lumped in with the hair salons, barbershops and nail salons,” she said.

Tosha’s certificate at her shop. (Source: Tosha Carnes)

Carnes said the tattoo industry is one of the safest. She said the state’s health department has set out several protocols that licensed tattoo shops, like Remember Me Tattoos, must follow.

“All of our needles are single-use, and we clean all of our surfaces,” Carnes explained. “We clean all the furniture that is touched by us or a client. We also have an autoclave, an industrial autoclave, that we use to sterilize all of our instruments.”

Carnes said all of the artists in her shop are blood-borne pathogen certified. “We know how to control contagious diseases.”

She added, “Everything the State of Texas requires us to do we do it across-the-board.”

She said the tattoo and piercing industry will continue to suffer if they have to remain closed.

“It kind of feels like a slap in the face,” Carnes said. “Like all of our efforts haven’t been acknowledged. We’ve just kind of been left behind and it’s not fair to a lot of us.”