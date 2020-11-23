Tarrytown Pharmacy seeing more people sign up for COVID-19 testing ahead of Thanksgiving

AUSTIN (KXAN) —With Thanksgiving approaching many people are getting tested before they head home to see family.

“We have seen an uptick, a huge uptick in the number of bookings of appointments we have,” said Jan Poquiz, a Tarrytown Pharmacy tech.

COVID-19 testing has become a big part of this year’s Thanksgiving preparations.

“Before they head over to grandma’s or their parents, they are getting tested to make sure they are negative,” said Rannon Ching, a pharmacist at Tarrytown Pharmacy.

More people are getting tested before and he expects more people to get tested after the holiday as well. Testing isn’t the only thing they are seeing increase, so is the positivity rate.

“On the day-to-day, the overwhelming majority of patients do test negative, but as of recently we have been seeing a slight uptick in positive cases,” Poquiz said.

Just another reason to make sure you don’t have the virus if you’re heading home to see family.

“Probably the safest way to make sure you are keeping your family safe is to quarantine and do a true lockdown for the time leading up to it,” Ching said.

CVS tells KXAN they are seeing more people sign up for testing at its pharmacies ahead of Thanksgiving, as well.

Tarrytown Pharmacy has three testing locations.