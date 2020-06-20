TABC suspends three bars’ licenses for not following COVID-19 orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has temporarily suspended three bars’ alcohol permits after agents say they weren’t following protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The suspensions are part of a new initiative by the TABC called Operation Safe Open.

Werk Bar in El Paso, Marty’s Live in Dallas and Elevate Night Club in McAllen received 30-day suspensions on the first night of the operation. The TABC says its agents inspected more than 200 businesses that night.

As part of Operation Safe Open, agents are making sure that bars keep capacity limits of 50% and restaurants keep theirs at 75%. Agents are also watching to see whether at least six feet of social distancing is being kept between groups of customers.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”

The TABC says it will continue to monitor bar and restaurant activity and issue up to 30-day license suspensions for those that do not follow state mandates during the pandemic. If a bar or restaurant receives a second suspension, it will be for up to 60 days.

Over the past month, the TABC says its agents have inspected more than 3,000 establishments across the state.