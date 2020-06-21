TABC suspends Rainey Street bar’s permit for violating COVID-19 protocols

VIDEO: TABC video from The New PR’s in Fort Worth and UnBARlievable in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the permits of seven more bars on Sunday — including unBARlievable on Rainey Street in downtown Austin — for violating the state’s protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Operation Safe Open, an undercover investigation by TABC, has resulted in the suspension of permits for 12 Texas bars over the last three nights. In Austin, UnBARlievable on Rainey Street, Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden and Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse on West Sixth were issued 30-day permit suspensions over the weekend.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s state order requires businesses to limit indoor customer capacity to 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants and to create social distancing of at least six feet between groups of customers.

Video at The New PR’s in Fort Worth and UnBARlievable (West 6th) in Austin ⬇️ 1/3 pic.twitter.com/YGLFx0x6gB — Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (@TexasABC) June 21, 2020

TABC says it is “strictly monitoring bar and restaurant activity and will pursue emergency license suspensions if there are violations that are a threat to public health and safety.” A second infraction of the state’s order results in a 60-day permit suspension.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”

Bars suspended by TABC investigation

Sunday

Handlebar Houston, Houston

BARge 25, Seabrook

Harris House of Heroes, Dallas

The New PR’s, Fort Worth

UnBARlievable (West 6th), Austin

Little Woodrow’s, Lubbock

Coconuts, El Paso

Saturday

Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Austin

Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin

Friday