AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’ve probably seen the advertisements on Facebook and Twitter, you may have gotten a text from Austin Public Health and you may have even gotten a physical letter in the mail.

Now, APH is tapping into an advertisement opportunity that they’re hoping you don’t swipe past. The new medium, dating apps. The message — get up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As people start to think about dating and getting back out there in the real world and in person, this is a great opportunity to remind everybody to get vaccinated as well,” Chris Crookham, immunizations program manager for APH, said.

Those adds include catchy phrasing like “tap for vaxx” or the less PG version, “get waxed and vaxxed.”

“Whatever may appeal to people, but really the message is get vaccinated to protect yourself,” Crookham said. You could see the ads on Tinder, Grindr or other popular dating apps.

Austin Public Health has launched a campaign on dating apps to get more young people vaccinated against COVID-19 (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

Dating apps allow advertisers to geofence location, so APH can target Austin residents. Some of those apps also allow for targeting certain age groups and populations.

In this case, APH said they’re trying to target the younger unvaccinated population. According to data presented by director Adrienne Sturrup on Tuesday, less than half of the population 16-49 who is fully vaccinated has followed up with a booster shot or third dose of vaccine.

“They’re gonna be out more, they can be socializing more. And so we just want to make sure that there is protected as best as much as possible,” Crookham said.

APH hoping the only thing you’ll be catching as you start to return to a normal dating life is the love bug.

“We’re just trying to be able to answer questions, make it a topic of conversation. And perhaps when you’re on the dating sites, you know, you can ask a potential partner if they’ve been vaccinated.”