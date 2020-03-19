Sweet social distancing: Grandmother reads to grandson through window

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin grandmother spent hours reading to and entertaining her grandson Thursday, but with a twist: she did it from the other side of the window to prevent any spread of germs.

In this landscape of social distancing and families spending more time isolating at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, scenes like these could become more common. But they won’t become any less heartening.

Little Theo spent three hours with his Granzo at his east Austin home, his parents told KXAN. He sat in a bright yellow camp chair, looking out through the window as she sat in a chair of her own and read to him.

Theo’s parents say he also has been drawing superheroes to span the hours of social isolation.

