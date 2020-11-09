Study suggests flu shot could lower risk for severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Researchers from the University of Florida Health believe the influenza vaccine could protect people from severe cases and hospitalizations as a result of the coronavirus.

Their study, published in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, looked at medical records for more than 2,000 people who had received a flu shot in the last year and then were diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The researchers noted people who had been vaccinated for the flu were more than two times less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 and more than three times less likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

“We think this gives people a huge incentive to get a vaccination. It’s a double-win in many ways, because the vaccination is, of course, helping protect you from influenza as well,” said the study’s senior author Arch G. Mainous III, Ph.D.

The data was adjusted for age, ethnicity and comorbidities that can increase the severity of COVID-19. Still, the researchers said more investigation is needed to confirm this association, and Mainous noted the study wasn’t “perfect.”

Local health experts in Austin have urged people to get their flu shot, in order to avoid what could be a “twindemic,” a situation where the flu and coronavirus infections spike in Austin-Travis County.

In a news conference on Monday, Austin Public Health officials called it “added protection.”

“During this very difficult time where we have COVID and flu, the best way to get flu out of the mix is to get your vaccination,” APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette said. “It covers, most likely, four different strains of flu.”

