Student livestock auctions move online after coronavirus cancels Austin, Houston rodeos

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Central Texas students are turning to the internet to auction off cattle, goats, pigs and other livestock they’ve raised as part of scholastic agriculture programs.

For teenagers in 4-H and FFA programs, stock shows at major rodeos are a chance to show off their hard work and earn back some of the money they spent on feed, travel and other expenses necessary to raise livestock. After both the Austin and Houston rodeos were cancelled to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, that chance evaporated for many local students.

“When I first saw that press release come out,” said Rouse High School sophomore Brayden Ulguray, “my heart sank to my stomach.”

Brayden Ulguray shows a pig he raised in photos taken for the auction site. (Photo Courtesy: Twisted W Photography)

Ulguray raised seven pigs, a calf and a goat this year; two of those animals are among the hundreds now up for bid on the Austin Rodeo page of Stock Show Auctions. Another auction page is for students who couldn’t show at the Houston Rodeo.

Most of the animals are considered “premiums,” meaning the bidder does not keep the animal. Instead, the high bid amounts to a donation for the student to support his or her agricultural efforts the following year. Some of the lots up for auction, though, are called “terminal,” indicating the buyer does get to keep the animal.

For students like Ulguray, the online auction is a relief. “My mind just exploded with excitement,” he said. “All that money’s going back to our next year’s projects.”

On KXAN News Today, Ulguray and another local student explain why the alternative means so much to them.