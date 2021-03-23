‘Still have a ways to go’: Austin-Travis County could be downgraded to Stage 2 by mid-April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County’s interim health authority said while there’s a lot of work left to do, the area could be in a position to move to Stage 2 of COVID-19 risk levels by mid-April.

Dr. Mark Escott told the Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners that at a joint meeting Tuesday, but in order to get there, Escott said the community has to continue its commitment to wearing masks and social distancing.

“We still have a ways to go to get down to Stage 2,” he said.

The 7-day rolling average of new hospitalizations is at 22 as of Tuesday morning, continuing a plateau since March 18. There were 19 new hospitalizations reported Monday. To get to Stage 2, the rolling average needs to less than 10.

