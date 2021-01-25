State expands Austin infusion center for COVID-19 treatment to accommodate more people

The COVID-19 antibody infusion center in the Montopolis neighborhood in east Austin. (KXAN photo/Tahera Rahman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday the Texas Division of Emergency Management has expanded the COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Austin in order to treat more people.

The center, located in southeast Austin, opened Jan. 6 with nine infusion chairs. So far it has treated 279 patients, the governor’s office said.

Additional resources from TDEM, which includes 24 more infusion chairs, more staff and medical equipment will allow the center to treat more COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibody therapy per day, according to Abbott’s office.

Earlier this month, organizers with the center said they were treating about 24 people per day and wanted to increase capacity to 75 people per day.

Area hospitals like Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White and St. David’s Healthcare are also partnering with the effort to make sure the center is stocked with enough monoclonal antibody therapy and to help regulate which patients are sent to the center. Patients need a referral from a hospital or doctor in order to be treated there.

The regional center is one of 11 across the state. Austin’s center is primarily used to prevent COVID-19 patients from developing more severe symptoms that would lead them to be hospitalized.

