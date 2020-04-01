Starting Wednesday, CapMetro rides are fare-free for all of April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro will be fare-free starting Wednesday.

The public transit agency wants to remind people to use the service for essential reasons only, like trips to the grocery store or pharmacy as examples, and now those trips are free of charge for the entire month.

CapMetro says they’ll revisit the fare-free service at the end of the month and potentially extend it. CapMetro reminds riders to board in the rear entrance of the bus and keep a safe social distance from each other.

Ridership on CapMetro has dropped 68.5% since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and 4.5% since last week.

CapMetro ridership since March 1. Data courtesy of CapMetro

CapMetro added a stop to serve the new Municipal Court location on route 228.

MetroAccess drivers have delivered nearly 24,000 meals to customers and other vulnerable Austin residents, CapMetro says.

CapMetro also started a pilot program to check the temperature of its staff. They scanned 45 drivers and staff, and will continue to evaluate the program for potential implementation.