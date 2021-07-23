Austin, Travis County moves to Stage 4 COVID-19 risk-based levels

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin and Travis County health officials elevated the area to Stage 4 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines Friday as the delta variant accelerates the rise in cases.

“This is a call to action,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, with the Health Authority, said.

Stage 4 recommendations ask residents to put masks back on regardless of vaccination status, and those who aren’t fully vaccinated to avoid travel and dining/shopping unless it’s essential.

As of Friday morning, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard reports the seven-day rolling average of new hospitalizations is 35, five above the Stage 4 threshold. The positivity rate for the area is 9.6%, a figure that’s accurate as of July 17, and 302 new cases were reported Thursday with 39 new hospital admissions.

Austin-Travis County Local Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes moved the area to Stage 3 just a week ago.

Here’s a chart made by KXAN showing the days Austin-Travis County has spent at the different stages:

Local hospitals are getting the brunt of the increase in cases and hospitalizations as intensive care units are filling up and staffing is becoming strained. Walkes said in a briefing July 15 that she has asked the state for help in providing more staff to hospitals in the area.

