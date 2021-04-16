APH wants to make sure people can get vaccines ‘closer to home’ as supply, demand even out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While vaccine supply and demand shift, Austin Public Health officials said Friday they need to start changing strategies to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

With APH’s online appointment scheduling tool not as bombarded with people trying to get appointments like it was earlier in the process, officials realize that they’re going to have to tweak how they get vaccines to people who need it, but haven’t been able to get it.

“This is what we anticipated with the vaccine supply and administration for us, across Texas and across the country,” Dr. Mark Escott said. “We’re going to have a period where demand far exceeds supply … then we’ll plateau out … and then we’re going to go into a phase where supply exceeds demand. This is what we’ve been talking about shifting strategies, changing hours and locations, so people can get the vaccine closer to home.”

Escott said APH is one of 350 providers that give the vaccine in Travis County, and with more doses being doled out across the state, APH said other providers can provide it more readily, and that APH can go back to being the community’s “safety net.”

“We can focus more efforts on individuals that don’t have access other people do in the community so we can provide those services to folks who need it the most,” Escott said.

Cassandra DeLeon, an assistant director with APH, said that they are also talking about leaving the scheduling process completely open and not limiting it to the Monday and Thursday evening time windows.

“We’re looking at strategies to help alleviate the scheduling process so people can just get scheduled with when they are thinking about it,” DeLeon said.

She said she anticipates to have more information about changes of that nature next week.

Second doses

DeLeon said there’s about a 10-20% no-show rate at their second-dose clinics, but it doesn’t mean people are just skipping it. She didn’t have specific data, but anecdotally that’s what she and staff have observed.

“We want to make sure people are vigilant about getting that second dose,” she said. “We really want to encourage folks to follow up on that second dose.”

She said if anyone has issues getting a second dose to call 3-1-1 and an operator can help facilitate it.