St. Edward’s cuts 6 sports due to economic impact of COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. Edward’s University will cut six sports from its athletic program in response to the economic impact of COVID-19, Associate Vice President of Athletics Debbie Taylor said.

Men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s soccer and cheer will be cut from the athletic department budget. Cheer will move to a club sport distinction and be funded under the RecWell Department, Taylor said.

“I am deeply grateful to the coaches who have worked diligently over the years to build nationally recognized and well-respected programs,” Taylor said. “As we make this difficult transition, I know that all of our coaches and staff members have our student-athletes as a top priority and will work closely with them to support their needs.”

All athletes with scholarships will have them honored throughout their undergraduate time at the school, Taylor said. Those who want to transfer and play for another school will be given their full release.

St. Edward’s will remain part of NCAA Division II and the Lone Star Conference.