St. David’s using remdesivir to treat oxygen supplementation on some COVID-19 patients

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing 13 more cases of remdesivir, an anti-viral drug given emergency FDA authorization, to Austin-area hospitals to help treat COVID-19 patients.

A study of more than 1,000 people showed remdesivir may reduce recovery time and deaths.

Doctors at Saint David’s told KXAN they are using it on some patients who need oxygen supplementation but say it’s too early to tell if it’s been beneficial.

“One of the chief things we ask them to consider is to realize that it is still considered an investigation drug,” said Matthew C. Robinson Infectious Disease Physician at St. David’s.

“It has not been given formal approval by the FDA, in other words has been issued this emergency use authorization so they understand it has not been scrutinized to the degree that most drugs approved by the FDA do receive.”

Doctor Robinson says the medication is generally administered for five to 10 days. Some patients haven’t received the entire planned course because they have improved, while others completed the course and are still hospitalized.