St. David’s nurses receive taco surprise while working through COVID-19 pandemic

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Some nurses at St. David’s Hospital in Round Rock were surprised with breakfast Friday as a way to thank them for all of their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

American home furnishing company Ashley Homestore donated breakfast tacos and coffee to healthcare workers on the front lines to show its appreciation during this time of uncertainty.

“We understand that these health care professionals at st davids and around the world are sacrificing their precious time with their families so that our homes are safer,” said Brittany Graham with Ashley’s Homestore.

Ashley Homestore will deliver breakfast to two other St. David’s facilities in Austin this Saturday and Sunday.