St. David’s hospitals limit visitor-patient contact due to coronavirus concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St David’s HealthCare has announced new visitor restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

People visiting their loved ones at the hospitals in the Austin area must be at least 18-years-old, and only one visitor will be allowed per patient at any given time, the hospital said.

Visiting hours have been changed to between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. However, in certain areas of the hospital — pediatrics, neonatal ICU and labor and delivery — one person will be allowed to remain overnight with a patient.

Everyone entering a St. David’s facility will be screened. Anyone who fails the screening will not be allowed inside, unless circumstances are extraordinary and precautions are in place.

“These changes are necessary given the recent presumptive positive cases in our community,” said David Huffstutler, president and CEO of St. David’s HealthCare.

“The health and safety of our patients and caregivers are our top priority, and we will continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure we are able to safely care for our community,” he added.