St David’s HealthCare closes clinics to ‘redeploy’ resources ‘where they are needed most’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St David’s HealthCare has temporarily closed its clinics in Bee Cave and Cedar Park to allow staff to help at centers with a greater number of patients.

St David’s Surgical Hospital, St David’s Emergency Center – Bee Cave and St David’s Emergency Center – Cedar Park were all closed on Wednesday April 1.

Doing so allows the healthcare provider’s resources to be better utilized at other St David’s hospitals, emergency centers and urgent care settings during the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

In a statement, senior vice president and chief medical officer Ken Mitchell said that the ban on non-urgent surgeries has caused a drop in patients at the surgical hospital.

Similarly, local stay-at-home orders have led to less patients at the clinics in Bee Cave and Cedar Park.

“Given the dilution of the demand for these services, we have made the decision to redeploy the resources associated with each facility,” Mitchell wrote.

“There are a number of projection models indicating that, within a certain period of time, we will see surges in patient volume due to COVID-19. As we prepare for various scenarios, we are consolidating services to our hospitals and other care sites where they are needed most.”

St David’s will continue assessing demand and potential community need to determine when the closed facilities should reopen, Mitchell added.