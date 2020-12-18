St. David’s gets nearly 3,000 doses in first COVID-19 vaccine shipment Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St David’s HealthCare received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, a spokesperson for the hospital group confirmed. They received about 3,000 doses in the shipment.

Hospital personnel will begin giving the shots to employees and medical staff using the tiered system based on what the Centers for Disease Control. Employees and staff who are “providing direct COVID care and are at the highest level of risk” will be the first to get vaccinations, the spokesperson said.

“As the vaccine becomes more widely available, additional hospital employees and medical staff will be offered the vaccine,” the spokesperson said.

The vaccinations are voluntary, and regardless of the employee’s vaccination status, the hospital will continue to enforce its masking, social distancing and hand washing policies.

Dell Medical School was the first hospital in the Austin area to receive the vaccine Monday. Since then, the Austin State Hospital has received its first shipment, and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock is expecting to receive its shipment this week.

Texas received 224,000 doses of the vaccine this week, and once the Moderna vaccine has completed emergency use clearance, Gov. Greg Abbott said “well over a million” doses will be distributed by the end of the month.