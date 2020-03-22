Spectrum offering free internet for students with new sign-up

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus. Xiaoning Sui, 48, of Surrey, British Columbia, is accused of paying $400,000 to get her son into the University of California, Los Angeles, as a fake soccer recruit. She has become the 52nd person charged in a sweeping college admissions bribery scheme, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Boston’s federal court. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With classrooms across the country going completely online over at least the next several weeks, Spectrum Cable is stepping up to help with studies.

You probably received multiple (if not, hundreds) of emails from companies outlining their plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the United States over the last week. Spectrum followed suit with an email to its customers, but also is offering an incentive.

Spectrum says it will offer free access to Spectrum broadband and WiFi for new Kindergarten through 12th grade and college student households that our network currently passes for the next 60 days, starting on March 16.

Spectrum also announced this week it will open its WiFi hotspots across our footprint for public use to everyone. The company also pledged to partner with school districts to help local communities use their tools to learn remotely are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely..