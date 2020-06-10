Special cleaning technology promises to kill the coronavirus as soon as it hits a surface

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Texas restaurants will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

As businesses begin letting more people in, some Central Texas cleaning companies are offering a technology they say can keep the virus from living on surfaces and spreading in places like restaurants, grocery stores or gyms.

Electrostatic technology is used to positively charge a germicide so that it sticks to surfaces and continues to kill germs and viruses after being sprayed.

For local businesses like Smokey Mo’s Barbecue, it adds another layer to sanitation efforts already in place.

“On each shift, we have someone designated to just basically float the dining room, wipe door handles, wipe counters,” said Smokey Mo’s Barbecue’s CEO Jim Oetting, adding that employees at all of his locations are also wearing masks and gloves.

However, since topical disinfectants generally only kill germs or viruses already on a surface, Oetting says he supplements that with a weekly electrostatic spray down in all of his restaurants.

“That actually puts a positive charge on a proprietary chemical we use that kills 47 different viruses, germs, bacteria, etcetera,” said Enviro-Master of Austin CEO Larry Barde.

Enviro-Master is the company Smokey Mo’s uses. Barde says the germicide his employees spray also kills the coronavirus.

Barde explains that because surfaces have a negative charge, the positively charged spray allows the germicide to stick and continue fighting off germs for a week to 10 days.

“It wraps around and covers every single surface, every touch point, walls, floors, ceilings, et cetera,” Barde said.

Barde says his company uses a food-safe formula that appeals to restaurants. However, he says over the past couple of months, he’s been inundated with calls from other types of businesses, too.

“Gyms, offices, trucking companies– you name it, we’re there,” Barde said.

At many of those businesses a special disinfection certificate hangs, letting customers know they’ve taken an additional step in sanitation.

“It provides that comfort zone when people are venturing back out into the world,” Barde said.

Barde says for most small businesses, the weekly electro sanitation costs less than $50.

KXAN found that a number of other businesses in Austin also advertise the service.

One of those is Vanguard Cleaning Systems of Austin. It uses an anti-microbial company that it says can provide up to 90 days of protection from microbes.