Special Austin City Council meeting Thursday could result in more COVID-19 ordinances

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council will convene for a special meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss possible COVID-19 ordinances.

The council plans to look at modeling projections by the University of Texas at Austin, and that data is critical if the council plans to move the area to Stage 5 on Austin Public Health’s risk-based guidelines chart, or keep it at its current level.

If council makes the decision to move to Stage 5, it would curtail business activity to essential businesses only and not allow for any outdoor gatherings.

The council also intends to discuss items that could declare a site a nuisance if it doesn’t meet criteria to help limit the spread of COVID-19, and an ordinance that allows the health authority to adopt certain rules to protect people from COVID-19.

