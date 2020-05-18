Some overnight camping to be allowed in Texas state parks starting Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Parks and Wildlife says they’ll allow limited overnight camping in all state parks starting Monday.

There’s a catch, however. The department isn’t taking new reservations yet, and will allow some existing reservations to allow for proper social distancing. Officials say they’ll let everyone know when new reservations can be made.

“After careful consideration, we are taking this additional step towards returning to normal operations in our parks by resuming some overnight camping at Texas State Parks,” said Carter Smith, TWPD executive director.

“As overnight campers are welcomed back to their favorite natural spaces, our team will continue maintaining the cleanliness of frequently used facilities such as campsites, cabins and restrooms to ensure that visitors, volunteers and staff can continue to enjoy Texas State Parks safely,” Smith said.

The amount of existing reservations TPWD will honor depends on the individual occupancy of each park. Park-goers will still need to maintain six feet of social distance from others, and no groups larger than five, unless part of the same household, are allowed.

The department encourages people wear face coverings and bring hand sanitizer.

State parks are open for day-use as well, and people need to buy and print a day-use pass before they go to the park of choice.