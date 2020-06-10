Social distancing signs become new normal as some employees return to work during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As more employees head back into the office amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they may notice some changes.

Many businesses have limited the amount of employees working in the office, some have moved desks to allow for social distancing and you will most likely find a bottle of hand sanitizer.

National Instruments is going one step further with their social distancing practices by adding signs around their facility. The signs remind employees to social distance, some show which staircase to use, while others label how many people are allowed in certain areas.

“Things like social distancing and wearing a mask is just not a natural thing to do at the office,” said Scott Strzinek, director of global facilities with National Instruments. “We needed a way of communicating this new approach to limit our employee exposure and help employees feel confident when they went back to work.”​

It is a simple concept, but in the new normal we live in, that constant reminder can help with safety while in the office, Strzinek said.

“They create a clear and very easy to read system that helps people understand the new ways of work,” Strzinek said.

Asterisk, the company behind the sign designs, is hoping more companies will use the signs as well.

“So far we have seen downloads of the system from our websites literally from coast to coast a little out of the country and everything from small businesses to museums a food pantry a church,” said Susanne Harrington with Asterisk.