Social Distancing Bingo: A Steiner Ranch neighborhood gets creative amid pandemic

STEINER RANCH (KXAN) — While everyone in America is doing their best to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, one Steiner Ranch neighborhood came up with a unique way to stay connected. It’s called bingo, social distancing edition.

One KXAN viewer sent in a video of her neighbors all playing a large game of bingo all while staying at their own homes.

The ball caller stayed at his home with a mega phone and the rest of the players all lined up on their yards, or driveways.

One thing the video doesn’t show however, is how the winners got their cards checked by the caller without getting too close.