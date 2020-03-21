Social Distancing Bingo: A Steiner Ranch neighborhood gets creative amid pandemic

Coronavirus

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

STEINER RANCH (KXAN) — While everyone in America is doing their best to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, one Steiner Ranch neighborhood came up with a unique way to stay connected. It’s called bingo, social distancing edition.

One KXAN viewer sent in a video of her neighbors all playing a large game of bingo all while staying at their own homes.

The ball caller stayed at his home with a mega phone and the rest of the players all lined up on their yards, or driveways.

One thing the video doesn’t show however, is how the winners got their cards checked by the caller without getting too close.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss