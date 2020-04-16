SNL’s Michael Che to pay month’s rent for people after losing grandmother to COVID-19

NEW YORK (KXAN) — Saturday Night Live cast member and stand-up comedian Michael Che says he’ll pay a month’s rent for all residents in a public housing complex where his grandmother once lived.

In an Instagram post, Che says he will foot the bill for all 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority building. Che’s grandmother recently died of COVID-19, and this is his way of honoring her, he said.

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” Che wrote. “I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST.”

In the comments of the post, he explained the building is “very significant in my family’s history,” and that his grandmother hadn’t lived in public housing since 1990.