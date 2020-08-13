Snapshot of what in-person school looks like in a pandemic

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — What’s to come for all Central Texas schools is taking shape. Students learning, playing, eating with distance — the new school code and norm during the pandemic.

Here’s what the first day of school looked like for Thrall Independent School District, one of the first districts in Central Texas to return to school:

A student prepares to go down a slide during recess. (Courtesy: Thrall ISD)

Nearly 75% of Thrall ISD’s student body opted for in-person learning, but they won’t all attend at once. Half will go on Mondays and Thursdays. The other half will attend Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are virtual for everyone. There already have been some virtual hiccups for other school districts.

But the main concern is next week, Superintendent Chane Rascoe said. That’s the real test, to see if their COVID-19 safety procedures are working.

“If there are kids that are actually infected, and some of them are asymptomatic, that next week, when they go home, and their parents start showing symptoms we could see an influx, so we are trying to prepare for that,” Rascoe said.

Despite some complaints, Rascoe believes the start is going better than expected.

In each setting, students kept their distance in the classroom, at lunch and outside. Here’s more images of Thrall ISD’s first week of school:

A teacher wears a face shield as she reads a book to students. (Courtesy: Thrall ISD)

A student sits alone while looking at her tablet. (Courtesy: Thrall ISD)

Students sit at desks spaced apart. (Courtesy: Thrall ISD)

Students stand in line with their arms out showing distance. (Courtesy: Thrall ISD)

Students sit apart in the library. (Courtesy: Thrall ISD)

Students sit apart on their gym floor. (Courtesy: Thrall ISD)

Kids wait in line to receive lunch at marked spots on the floor. (Courtesy: Thrall ISD)

Students sit at marked locations to eat lunch. (Courtesy: Thrall ISD)

Students sit apart while eating lunch. (Courtesy: Thrall ISD)

A masked girl sits at the top of the playground slide. (Courtesy: Thrall ISD)

A student with a mask poses for picture. (Courtesy: Thrall ISD)

