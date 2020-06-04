Six Flags theme parks to reopen to public June 22, pass holders get early access June 19

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Six Flags theme parks in Texas will reopen to the general public June 22, the theme park’s website says.

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, and Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, will open to pass holders and members three days earlier on June 19, the first day all amusement parks in Texas are allowed to reopen under Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased plan.

Park officials say they’ve implemented new safety measures and hygiene protocols, as well as new technology systems to keep people safe.

The measures the theme park chain says they are taking are as follows:

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

Park Reservations System to Manage Attendance

Reservations are required, and the parks can operate at 50% capacity as allowed by Gov. Abbott’s new order.