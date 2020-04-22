Shops in Fredericksburg hope ‘retail-to-go’ revamps business during pandemic

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — After many businesses took a substantial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers in Fredericksburg hope Gov. Abbott’s plan for curbside pickup, or “retail to go,” will be the start of things getting back to normal.

“I’m hoping that just opening that opportunity for customers will make people think ‘Oh I can start shopping again’ which would be great. It’s gonna be challenging. I don’t think that there’s gonna be this big surge of people all of a sudden coming to Fredericksburg,” said Jill Elliott owner of Haberdashery Boutique.

“I mean, it would be great if it did, if everything’s like ‘we’re well, we’re happy and ready to hit Fredericksburg and kind of interact’ but I feel like it also might be a slow and steady addition of things as far as people’s comfort level.”

Elliott says she closed down voluntarily a month ago to help flatten the curve. She’s been shipping online orders to help make ends meet and tried curbside pickup a few days ago with a few loyal local customers.

Elliot said she’s keeping her fingers crossed that she can reopen her doors to the general public about mid-May while continuing to use safety precautions.