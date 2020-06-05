Sheraton, Renaissance announce layoffs and furloughs for Austin hotels

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – NOVEMBER 16: A sign is posted on the exterior of a Sheraton hotel on November 16, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Marriott International announced plans to purchase Starwood Hotels & Resorts for $12.2 billion. The deal would create the world’s largest hotel company. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Renaissance Hotel in Austin’s Arboretum and a downtown Austin Sheraton Hotel announced temporary layoffs and furloughs due to local public health orders related to COVID-19, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters sent to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Renaissance, located at 9723 Arboretum Boulevard in Austin, has initiated temporary furloughs for 243 employees, that started in the middle of March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter says.

The hotel says it expected the furloughs to last less than six months, but extended orders and government directives related to COVID-19 “has caused a sudden, severe and worsening downturn in the hospitality industry,” the letter to TWC reads.

The letter says the temporary furloughs may last beyond six months.

The Sheraton Austin at the Capitol, located at 701 East 11th Street in downtown Austin, announced that temporary layoffs for 99 employees will also likely last beyond the original six-month timeline, the letter says.

The letter says the “COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the company’s business and businesses around the country.”