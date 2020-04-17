Senator Ted Cruz joins task force to reopen economy

In this March 10, 2015, photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Legislative Conference and Presidential Forum in Washington. A pair of lawyers who have represented presidents from both parties at the Supreme Court says Cruz is legally eligible to run for president. Solicitor General Paul Clement and former […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joins an arsenal of nearly 70 senators hand-picked by President Trump to help slowly reopen the economy.

Cruz says the consequences of the shutdown are dire, listing the 22 million — and counting — Americans who’ve filed for unemployment in the past four weeks.

“Congress took unprecedented action to provide emergency relief from this economic devastation, but as we have seen, that relief can only go so far,” said Cruz.

“There are reasonable steps we can and must take now – based on the science and public health guidance – to begin safely reopening the economy and helping the American people return to work, from increasing the production of personal protective equipment to making testing more widely available.”

Protecting small businesses in Texas is also at the forefront of Cruz’s agenda. The Paycheck Protection Program has been very popular with Texans, topping lists as the highest number of businesses receiving money.

Cruz says Democrats are trying to halt the expansion of the program, despite money running out for owners, and is calling for unity in the name of the American people.

“The money is expected to run out […] and right now Senate Democrats are blocking it,” said Senator Cruz. “They are trying to hold it hostage for a series of partisan demands. I don’t think they are going to be able to hold that line.”

From here, Cruz says the goal is to get people back to work and continuing on with their daily lives, but with a few changes.

“Things like restaurants reconfiguring their dining rooms to spread them out to allow social distancing, to mitigate the spread,” said Cruz.

“But the harms and the lives that will be lost if we continue to freeze the economy is unacceptable. I am very glad both the President and the Governor are laying out this week plans to get us back to work because that’s what we need to be doing.”

Cruz’s office has more information on the plan for Texas and resources.