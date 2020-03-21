Sen. Cornyn says lawmakers working on third bill to provide support during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Senator John Cornyn said lawmakers are working to pass a third bill to provide relief for Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This third bill is much bigger and it’s going to be very much directed not only at getting cash in the hands of people who are out of work,” Cornyn said on Thursday.

“Ordinarily you would do this through the unemployment insurance system but it’s not set up for the volume and speed with which we need to do this and secondly we need to make sure that some of our systemically important businesses, like airlines and hospitality industry, that employ hundreds of thousands of Americans and Texans — that they can tide them over until they can get by this crisis.”

On Wednesday Cornyn faced backlash after he blamed the COVID-19 outbreak on Chinese culture saying “people eat bats, snakes, dogs and things like that, that’s why China has been the source of a lot of these viruses.”

President Trump signed a coronavirus aid bill Wednesday which passed with a 90-8 vote in the senate.

The act provides free COVID-19 testing and ensures paid emergency leave for those who are infected or caring for a family member with the virus.

The bill also provides additional medicaid funding, food assistance and unemployment benefits. It was the second emergency bill that Congress passed in recent weeks.