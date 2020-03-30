Second person dies of coronavirus in Comal County, 11 total positive cases

COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A second person has died in Comal County, according to a release from the county, which added that it now has 11 positive cases.

A man in his 70s died at his home on the north side of Canyon Lake on Thursday. He was the county’s 10th case and his widow is the 11th. She is quarantined at home. Officials say they had traveled out of state before he began showing symptoms. In addition to COVID-19, he tested positive for the flu and strep throat.

Members of the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS who responded are also self-quarantining, although they have not shown any symptoms. Officials are investigating to see if the couple may have come in contact with anyone else recently.

The first Comal County death was a 44-year-old man from New Braunfels who was being treated in an Austin hospital.