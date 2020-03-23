San Marcos closes dog park and park playscapes to encourage social distancing

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos is closing its dog and skate park along with all of its playscapes to encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19.

The city will close Children’s Park Playscape, City Park Playscape, all neighborhood park playscapes, Dog Park, and Skate Park starting Monday, March 23, at 11 p.m.

All public restrooms and water fountains in all city parks and natural areas will also be closed and shutoff until further notice, San Marcos says.

The other parks and natural areas will remain open for active use with social and physical distancing. Groups are limited to 10 people or fewer with at least six feet between individuals.

On Sunday, the City of Pflugerville closed all pavilions, playscapes and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts in its parks, but the park areas remain open.