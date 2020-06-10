San Marcos CISD shuts down curbside meal location after employee diagnosed with COVID-19

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District said they’ve suspended meal service at one of its sites due to an employee being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The school district found out about the diagnosis Monday night, and that’s when it suspended its meal service at Mendez Elementary effective Tuesday until further notice.

The district says the person who tested positive is a child nutrition employee and was most recently distributing curbside meals June 3 at Mendez. The district said the employee was using personal protective equipment and maintained proper social distancing, and the employee exhibited no symptoms and received a temperature check during a screening prior to their shift.

All staff that came in direct contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine, and parents who picked up food from there in the last week should monitor for any symptoms.