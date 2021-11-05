Round Rock ISD to end virtual learning program in January following approval of COVID-19 vaccine for children

by: Brianna Hollis

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Following the approval of vaccines from children ages 5-11, Round Rock ISD will welcome all students back to campus next semester.

According to a news release from the district, “Round Rock ISD will end the current Virtual Learning Program at the close of the Fall Semester.”

A spokesperson for Round Rock ISD says child vaccination clinics have been scheduled for November and December, but the dates will not be announced until next week – once the online registration portal is complete.

“More information on dates and how to register will be available soon,” the release said.

Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician or make an appointment with providers such as CVS Pharmacy.

KXAN is checking in on the virtual learning status at other central Texas districts as well. Check back for developments.

