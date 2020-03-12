Round Rock ISD suspends all district out-of-state travel; will evaluate other trips after break

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District will suspend all district-sponsored out-of-state travel for students and staff, the district said Thursday.

The district also said it will evaluate all travel on a case-by-case basis after spring break.

“We are concerned about the potential of students having difficulty returning home and back to school as travel advisories and restrictions are subject to change and we are making this decision out of an abundance of caution,” a letter from the district sent to parents Wednesday said.

The district said that families traveling during spring break should keep track of travel restrictions on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, and to follow all the agency’s guidelines.

During spring break, RRISD custodial staff will deep clean all campuses, facilities and buses using hospital-grade disinfectant, the district said.

The district created a section on its website with its coronavirus response.