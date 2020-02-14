Round Rock ISD says there is no coronavirus danger at Chinese cultural festival

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Fears over spread of the coronavirus forced the Round Rock Independent School District to send out a letter explaining there’s no danger to worry about for the upcoming Austin Chinese Culture Festival.

The district confirmed that the festival will still happen from noon to 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Westwood High School, 12400 Mellow Meadow Drive.

In a letter to the Round Rock ISD community, the district explained that it’s closely monitoring county health departments as well as state and federal government agencies for guidance moving forward.

The district said in part:

“As a school district, we are supporting these efforts by not allowing students or staff members returning from China after February 3, 2020, to enroll or return to campus until after their required quarantine. Any student absence that would result from the mandatory quarantine will be classified as excused.”

The district also echoed advice from health departments for staying safe from coronavirus, which included washing hands with soap and water often, and for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth; and stay home when you’re sick.

The Austin Chinese Culture Festival features 11 high schools from the greater Austin area showcasing marital arts, Chinese calligraphy and paintings.

Additionally, local artists will perform dances, and 17 area Asian restaurants will have food available for purchase.

The festival reported that thousands attended its event in 2019, celebrating the Chinese New Year.