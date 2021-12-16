Round Rock ISD loosening COVID-19 protocols for spring semester

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Starting a couple of weeks after students return from winter break, Round Rock Independent School District will be loosening COVID-19 protocols.

Starting Jan. 19, RRISD will begin allowing visitors back on campuses and will move from the mask matrix to “strongly encouraging mask use for all students, staff and visitors while at campuses and district facilities.”

“With the welcome news that COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children ages 5 to 11, we are amending our COVID-19 protocols to allow for a more traditional school environment,” RRISD superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez wrote.

Azaiez said they’re waiting two weeks after students return from winter break to make the changes because it will allow staff to monitor for any potential spike in cases from the holidays.

Azaiez also thanked the community for the role they played in ensuring there were no major disruptions during the fall semester due to COVID-19 and encouraged families to test their kids and get eligible family members vaccinated.

“As we head into the holidays and prepare to return for spring semester, concerns remain for the possibility of another COVID-19 surge and the emergence of the Omicron variant. We will continue to monitor the community health status and adjust protocols as necessary,” Azaiez wrote.