‘Risk-taking’ behavior could lead to surge in COVID-19 cases, Austin health official says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During a meeting with the Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Health Authority for Austin Public Health, said he thinks there may be a surge in COVID-19 cases due to an increase in “risk-taking” behavior.

These people would include those not social distancing or wearing masks as businesses reopen. Escott says relaxed rules are causing residents to be too relaxed with precautionary measures.