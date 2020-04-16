Rick Perry takes Ted Cruz up on challenge, donates beef to Fayette County EMS

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry speaks during the Iowa Agriculture Summit, Saturday, March 7, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Rick Perry, the former U.S. Secretary of Energy and former Texas governor. accepted a social media challenge from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and some first-responders at the Fayette County EMS will eat very well as a result.

Perry donated a box of Wagyu beef from Ranger Cattle Company in Austin to the emergency workers in Round Top, and he documented the occasion with an Instagram post.

A box of Wagyu beef from Ranger Cattle Company retails for $350.

It’s part of the social media charge called the #CombatCOVID19Challenge, which Cruz said he and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) started in an effort to unite Americans and for people to “do something in the community that will make a difference.”

America is strongest when we’re united. That’s why @SenGillibrand & I are launching the #CombatCOVID19Challenge – to encourage Americans to support each other as we all #CombatCOVID19.



I'm challenging @GovernorPerry, @SylvesterTurner, @MattressMack to join us within 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/y2ejT8khbf — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 13, 2020

Cruz also issued the challenge to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston businessman Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” the founder of Gallery Furniture.