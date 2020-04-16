Rick Perry takes Ted Cruz up on challenge, donates beef to Fayette County EMS

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Rick Perry, the former U.S. Secretary of Energy and former Texas governor. accepted a social media challenge from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and some first-responders at the Fayette County EMS will eat very well as a result.

Perry donated a box of Wagyu beef from Ranger Cattle Company in Austin to the emergency workers in Round Top, and he documented the occasion with an Instagram post.

A box of Wagyu beef from Ranger Cattle Company retails for $350.

It’s part of the social media charge called the #CombatCOVID19Challenge, which Cruz said he and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) started in an effort to unite Americans and for people to “do something in the community that will make a difference.”

Cruz also issued the challenge to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston businessman Jim McIngvale, better known as “Mattress Mack,” the founder of Gallery Furniture.

