Retirement communities asking for letters to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Buckner Retirement Services are asking Texans to send letters, stories or drawings to their residents to keep spirits high during social distancing.
The six communities include Villas in Austin, Parkway Place in Houston, Ventana by Buckner in Dallas, Calder Woods in Beaumont, Westminster Place in Longview and Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo.
You can send mail to any of the addresses below:
Dallas:
- Inspiring Happiness c/o Ventana by Buckner
- 8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225
Houston:
- Inspiring Happiness c/o Buckner Parkway Place
- 1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077
Austin:
- Inspiring Happiness c/o GreenRidge at Buckner Villas
- 11110 Tom Adams Dr., Bldg. A.; Austin, TX 78753
Longview:
- Inspiring Happiness c/o Buckner Westminster Place
- 2201 Horseshoe Ln.; Longview, TX 75605
San Angelo:
- Inspiring Happiness c/o Baptist Retirement Community
- 902 N Main St.; San Angelo, TX 76903
Beaumont:
- Inspiring Happiness c/o Buckner Calder Woods
- 7080 Calder Ave.; Beaumont, TX 77706
According to the National Institutes of Health, COVID-19 can live on surfaces such as cardboard or paper for up to 24 hours.
“Keeping our residents safe during these unprecedented times is always our priority,” said Senior Vice President of Buckner Retirement Services Charlie Wilson, “but we will not ignore how important the power of communication and love is for their wellbeing,”
All incoming mail will be isolated for a minimum of 48 hours before it’s handed out to keep residents safe.