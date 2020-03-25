Retirement communities asking for letters to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Buckner Retirement Services are asking Texans to send letters, stories or drawings to their residents to keep spirits high during social distancing.

The six communities include Villas in Austin, Parkway Place in Houston, Ventana by Buckner in Dallas, Calder Woods in Beaumont, Westminster Place in Longview and Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo.

You can send mail to any of the addresses below:

Dallas:

Inspiring Happiness c/o Ventana by Buckner

8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225

Houston:

Inspiring Happiness c/o Buckner Parkway Place

1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077

Austin:

Inspiring Happiness c/o GreenRidge at Buckner Villas

11110 Tom Adams Dr., Bldg. A.; Austin, TX 78753

Longview:

Inspiring Happiness c/o Buckner Westminster Place

2201 Horseshoe Ln.; Longview, TX 75605

San Angelo:

Inspiring Happiness c/o Baptist Retirement Community

902 N Main St.; San Angelo, TX 76903

Beaumont:

Inspiring Happiness c/o Buckner Calder Woods

7080 Calder Ave.; Beaumont, TX 77706

According to the National Institutes of Health, COVID-19 can live on surfaces such as cardboard or paper for up to 24 hours.

“Keeping our residents safe during these unprecedented times is always our priority,” said Senior Vice President of Buckner Retirement Services Charlie Wilson, “but we will not ignore how important the power of communication and love is for their wellbeing,”

All incoming mail will be isolated for a minimum of 48 hours before it’s handed out to keep residents safe.