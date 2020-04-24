‘Retail to-go’ in Texas starts Friday, how it will work

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The slow, arduous process of reopening the Texas economy takes another step today.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to use a “retail to-go” approach to get businesses operating again begins Friday, and businesses can take orders and either deliver them to customers’ homes or have customers pick up their order curbside outside the store.

“Because we’ve seen that this model works while also containing COVID-19, we believe that all stores in Texas to be able to operate retail to go, ” Gov. Abbott said.

This will allow all the stores deemed nonessential by previous COVID-19 executive orders to start operating again.

With this model, contact between customers and store employees is kept to a minimum. Store employees are required to be trained on how to disinfect and clean surfaces properly, be screened for fever and other potential COVID-19 symptoms before work, wear a face covering and maintain a 6-foot social distance from other employees at all times.

All payments, if possible, should be done over the phone or online. If that’s not possible, all measures should be taken to limit contact during the payment process. When picking an order up curbside, the customer should open the trunk or back hatch for the store employee to place the order in it.

In places like Fredericksburg, a town that relies heavily on tourism and its retail shops, this provides a glimmer of hope for business owners.

“I’m hoping that just opening that opportunity for customers will make people think, ‘Oh I can start shopping again,’ which would be great. It’s going to be challenging. I don’t think that there’s going to be this big surge of people all of a sudden coming to Fredericksburg,” said Jill Elliott, owner of Haberdashery Boutique.

Austin and Travis County announced the creation of a business task force that will help guide local leaders to reopen businesses. They are expected to have their first meeting Friday and have recommendations on how to move forward to leaders by May 8.

Gov. Abbott will announce more details Monday of his ongoing plan to reopen the economy.