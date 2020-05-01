Restaurants open dining rooms, patios, implement new safety procedures Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday marks another step by Governor Greg Abbott to reopen Texas. After being shut down for more than a month, retailers, restaurants, libraries, golf courses and movie theaters have been given the green light to allow customers back in the door.

The day to reopen comes a day after the state reported the highest death toll in one single day with more than 50 deaths. However, not everyone is ready to reopen. Those who are ready are implementing new procedures.

Things like masks requirements for staff and patrons, disposable cutlery, to-go cups, single-use menus and single-use condiments are just some of the changes being made at restaurants.

KXAN checked in with Z’Tejas and Poke Austin. Management there said they’ll practice social distancing and keep patrons separated. They also plan to check employees’ temperatures at the door.

At Z’Tejas, temperature checks will also apply to customers, and they plan to implement a rotating table system. That means they will not seat a party at the same table where others just dined.

Another big aspect for many restaurants is patios. Several restaurant owners are advertising their outdoor space. Z’Tejas has four patio areas at its 6th Street location, and Poke Austin’s patio wraps around the building. Some restaurant owners have announced they will only use the patio areas.

“That’s where your space is,” Trent Schneiter, the owner of Poke Austin said. “That’s where I think people will feel the safest, so let’s take advantage of that, and even better it’s the good weather it’s not a 100 degrees outside, it’s a cool 90 degrees.”

Z’Tejas Chief Operating Officer Robby Nethercut agreed and said, “I think (patrons) do feel more comfortable just being outdoors and feeling free and I think for sure, my personal preference would be to want to be able to sit outdoors. I think there is a little bit of safety there and it makes people feel more comfortable.”