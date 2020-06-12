Restaurants allowed to expand to 75% capacity Friday, some diners remain hesitant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the State of Texas continues to reopen, Friday will mark a new day for restaurants working to recover from the coronavirus pandemic shut down.

Restaurants can move from 50% to 75% occupancy.

Over the last couple of months, the owner and Chef at New Awlins Cajun Cafe, Aaron Hegger, said it’s been tough. They’re slowly starting to see more people trickle in, but not necessarily to dine in.

Hegger said for the most part people continue to stick to takeout. He said there are a few who are happy to dine in and on average 10 people do each day. Before the coronavirus outbreak, Hegger said the restaurant would be packed at times.

He’s thankful for those who stop by, and hopeful the 75% capacity expansion could mean more customers decide to venture out to their local restaurants.

“When they come here they say, ‘Oh, Aaron, we are so glad to be out and see you’re still in business.’ And as time goes on, we see more and more people coming in and pretty much it’s probably going to be full capacity,” he said.

Just a few doors down, in the same northwest Austin shopping center, BowlMenu is working to get things going.

It’s a new concept offering a fusion of foods from Asian to Latin cuisines for what was once Austin’s only Uzbek restaurant.

The owner tells KXAN they had to make the change in order to survive, but he’s hopeful this change will attract more customers. Yet, employees at BowlMenu don’t expect many to come in and sit down.

“People who know you before COVID-19 and they’re regular customers they come in and sit down,” David Casas, the restaurant’s chef said. “But the new people come in and take the food-to-go, and that’s all.”