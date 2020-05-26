Reservations, masks among Six Flags’ new safety measures as it prepares to reopen

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Six Flags announced new park safety guidelines Tuesday morning focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19 while allowing visitors to enjoy its rides.

Six Flags is expected to reopen its first park next week in Oklahoma City. It has not indicated when its Texas locations will reopen. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced water parks can reopen with limitations on May 29, but there has been no guidance in Texas yet about theme parks.

The Six Flags changes focus on two main areas: maintaining social distancing, making sure guests and staff are healthy and sanitation.

To keep the number of people in the parks lower, people will have to make reservations online ahead of time, according to communications manager Sharon Parker in a video posted to Six Flags’ Twitter. There will also be markings on the ground and on rides and attractions so people can stay six feet apart when waiting and riding. Social distancing will be “strictly enforced,” Parker said.

There will be hand sanitizer and hand washing stations throughout the park and at the entrances and exits of every ride. Parker says park staff will increase cleaning of high-traffic areas like restrooms, dining areas, ride seats and line areas.

As people enter the park, thermal imaging will take guests and staff temperatures, and Six Flags is implementing new security screening so people can have their bags checked without being touched.

People are also required to wear masks, unless they’re under two years old or have breathing problems, Parker said. Anyone who has forgotten a mask can buy one at the park.

Six Flags also expanded its virtual queue system, mobile food ordering and cashless payment options.

We’ve been working hard to create a safe experience for everyone as we prepare to reopen. Here’s what you need to know about our NEW safety measures. pic.twitter.com/aKJkQHElKW — Six Flags (@SixFlags) May 26, 2020

“The return to fun is something every member of the Six Flags team takes seriously and we are working hard to keep you and your family safe,” Parker said.